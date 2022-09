SEATAC — People who go to a park south of Seattle are being advised to bring hats, umbrellas or even a helmet because of an aggressive owl.

In a tweet this week, the city of SeaTac highlighted a warning about a “very aggressive owl” known to frequent North SeaTac Park.

I relate to this owl that we are warning people about @ North #SeaTac Park 😂 I would be annoyed too if people intruded in my home/quiet time. Beware of owl, respect wildlife. @waDNR @KCDNRP @WDFW #KingCounty #parks #nature #animals pic.twitter.com/ZHfhP43AwT — City of SeaTac (@SeaTacWA) September 12, 2022

Chase Gunnell of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife told KIRO that in the fall young owls can become aggressive as they learn how to protect their habitat.

SeaTac is about 14 miles (23 kilometers) south of Seattle.