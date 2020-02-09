The helicopter was the oldest flyable Chinook in the worldwide Army inventory when it was taken off flight status in 2017 after 54 years of service.

A National Guard member gets helping hands to stabilize his position as he works to attach a protective engine piece to a recently retired, veteran Army Boeing CH-47D Chinook helicopter that will have a home at the Museum of Flight. Nicknamed My Old Lady, it was the oldest flyable Chinook in the worldwide Army inventory when it was taken off flight status in 2017 after 54 years of service. The military helicopter came from Camp Murray, adjacent to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, where it has been stationed with the Washington Army National Guard since 2009.