A truck carrying propane and oxygen tanks caught fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 5 in Seattle, prompting authorities to close all lanes of the freeway while fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

The northbound lanes reopened by 2:30 p.m., a little more than an hour after the fire was reported at Mercer Street. The southbound freeway remains closed.

Trooper Rick Johnson said the driver of the truck carrying the propane and oxygen tanks was able to get away safely.No other injuries were reported.

The fire set off a plume of smoke that prompted Seattle’s emergency notification system to warn residents living near southbound I-5 at Lakeview Boulevard East to shut their windows and doors to avoid smoke exposure.

The fire started shortly before 1:10 p.m. on the southbound freeway between the Lakeview and Mercer Street exits.

“Tanks are exploding,” the Seattle Fire Department said. “Please avoid the area.”