A vehicle fire on southbound Interstate 5 in Everett closed all lanes of traffic for a spell Thursday morning, triggering miles-long backups that stretched north to near Marysville and east on Highway 2 toward Snohomish.
The fire started after the driver of an electrical van attempted to change lanes as traffic in front of him stopped, causing the van driver to run into the car in front of him, said Trooper Rocky Oliphant, a Washington State Patrol spokesman.
The van driver was not injured; the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, he said.
Firefighters were able to douse the engulfed van fire quickly and all freeway lanes were reopened by 6:40 a.m., Oliphant said.
