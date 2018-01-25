The driver took off at a high rate of speed and went off the end of the dock around 9:45 a.m. Thursday after paying the ferry fare. The Washington State Patrol does not know whether it was intentional.

A 30-year-old Everett woman was killed when her Jeep Cherokee drove through a “traffic arm” and into the water Thursday morning at the Anacortes ferry terminal, officials said.

The woman’s body was recovered after a tow truck pulled the SUV from the water.

Trooper Heather Axtman of the Washington State Patrol said preliminary investigation found the driver apparently arrived at about 7:50 a.m., paid the ferry fare, then drove into the vehicle staging area and parked, according to The Associated Press.

Axtman says at about 9:45 a.m. the driver took off at a high rate of speed and went off the end of the dock.

The State Patrol does not know whether it was intentional.

All ferry service to and from the terminal, which serves the San Juan Islands, was suspended for several hours after the incident.

