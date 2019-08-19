Five people were injured when a dump truck careened down a Pioneer Square street Monday morning, hitting other vehicles and a pedestrian before crashing into a Subway sandwich shop at First Avenue and Yesler Way.

The truck “allegedly suffered a catastrophic mechanical failure,” according to Seattle police. It came to rest completely inside the Subway, having shattered the entire front window of the store.

Four people were taken to Harborview Medical Center: As of about 11:30 a.m., a 25-year-old woman was in serious condition, and three men, ages 44, 51 and 77, were in satisfactory condition, hospital spokeswoman Barbara Clements said.

An employee and customer at the Subway were able to get out safely, according to the fire department.

A witness, Kyle Lewis, 24, said the dump truck came flying down James Street and appeared to have lost its brakes. The truck hit a pedestrian at 2nd Avenue and James and three parked cars in the 100 block of James before slamming into the front of the Subway, police said.

Lewis said a woman had to be cut out of a van that had been hit, but she was conscious and talking to bystanders.

Advertising

“I was walking out to my truck right here and that could’ve happened to me. Luckily it didn’t,” Lewis said.

Seattle fire crews working to pull a dump truck from Subway sandwich shop; truck hit several other cars & possibly civilians, said officer just arriving on scene pic.twitter.com/6WmzxmcQgF — Christine Clarridge (@c_clarridge) August 19, 2019

Kyle Lewis describes seeing the runaway dump truck in downtown Seattle pic.twitter.com/clxVLgHfxi — Christine Clarridge (@c_clarridge) August 19, 2019

Jon Jennings, 23, was working on a job site about four blocks away when he heard the truck “screeching.”

“I looked down the way and all you see [is] the dump truck barreling through,” he said. “You could see the smoke rolling off the tires like (the driver) had her brakes locked up… You heard the glass break and everything, so we all came down here.”

Jennings said the driver was “bleeding a little” but able to walk. The fire department said the driver had minor injuries. She is being interviewed by police.

The building was evacuated due to concerns about its structural integrity.

Fire officials urged drivers to find alternate routes, and police said they expected the area to be closed throughout the afternoon.

Check back for more information on this breaking story.