A dump truck crashed into a Subway sandwich shop at First Avenue and Yesler Way in Pioneer Square on Monday morning, according to the Seattle Fire Department. Five people were injured, including four who were in serious condition, according to the Fire Department.

Photos from the scene showed the truck completely inside the Subway, with the front window of the store shattered.

A witness, Kyle Lewis, said it appeared the dump truck had lost its brakes. The truck came flying down James Street, hitting three parked cars, a van with a woman inside, and possibly a pedestrian, before slamming into the front of the Subway, Lewis said.

Seattle fire crews working to pull a dump truck from Subway sandwich shop; truck hit several other cars & possibly civilians, said officer just arriving on scene pic.twitter.com/6WmzxmcQgF — Christine Clarridge (@c_clarridge) August 19, 2019

Kyle Lewis describes seeing the runaway dump truck in downtown Seattle pic.twitter.com/clxVLgHfxi — Christine Clarridge (@c_clarridge) August 19, 2019

Four people were taken to Harborview Medical Center, fire officials said. Another person with minor injuries was in Seattle Police Department custody, the Fire Department said. Officials did not say why the person was in custody.

The building was evacuated due to structural damage.

Fire officials urged drivers to find alternate routes.

Check back for more information on this breaking story.