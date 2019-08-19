A dump truck crashed into a Subway sandwich shop at First Avenue and Yesler Way in Pioneer Square on Monday morning, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Photos from the scene showed the truck completely inside the Subway, with the front window of the store shattered.

Three people were taken to Harborview Medical Center, fire officials said. The building was being evacuated due to structural damage.

Few other details were immediately available. Fire officials urged drivers to find alternate routes.

