VANCOUVER, Clark County — Vancouver police officers exchanged gunfire with two suspects and one of the suspects was injured.

Police said later that the 16-year-old suspect did not survive his injuries and the officer was placed on leave.

KOMO-TV reports police were responding to a disturbance call around 11 p.m. Tuesday involving a man and a woman at an apartment complex when the shooting happened.

Witnesses say while police headed to the scene, two males became involved in some type of altercation in the parking lot of the apartment complex and both were possibly armed.

When officers arrived, they reportedly encountered one of the males who pulled out a knife and did not comply when they told him to drop his weapon.

One officer opened fire, shooting the suspect. The male was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Police say no officers were injured.