The girl's family says she died while playing a game known as the "pass out game," where a person stops the flow of oxygen until they pass out.

VANCOUVER, Clark County — The family of a 13-year-old girl says the teen died while playing a dangerous game.

KOMO-TV reports family and friends of the girl gathered Wednesday at Vancouver’s Cascade Middle School for a candlelight vigil. The victim was a seventh-grader at the school.

Her family says she died Feb. 6 while playing a choking game, also known as the “pass out game,” where a person stops the flow of oxygen until they pass out.

Vancouver police say they are investigating the death, but they’re waiting on the medical examiner’s cause of death report before commenting.

While the incident did not occur on campus, the district sent a letter to parents from Cascade Middle School Principal Kristin White.

White, in the letter, says there will continue to be counseling teams at the school.