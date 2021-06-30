A man who was fatally shot Monday in Northeast Portland had lived in Vancouver, according to Columbian archives.

He was identified Tuesday as 20-year-old Alexzander J. Hensey.

An autopsy determined Hensey died from gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, the Portland Police Bureau said in a news release.

Portland police had responded around 4:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting on Rocky Butte in Joseph Wood Hill Park. Upon arrival, they found Hensey dead, the news release states.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Michael Jones at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Ryan Foote at 503-823-823-0781 or Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov.