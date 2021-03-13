What the Seattle mayor’s office is calling the largest civilian-run vaccination site in the country opens Saturday at Lumen Field Event Center.

The event center, located between Seattle’s two pro sports stadiums downtown, will initially vaccinate about 5,000 people a week, but that could stretch to 150,000 — if supply is available, according to Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office.

For the time being, the site will be open two to three days a week. The city of Seattle is running the site, in partnership with Swedish Health Services and First & Goal, the company that oversees Lumen Field and the event center.

Durkan plans to visit patients and volunteers Saturday at the site and answer questions from the press.

Last year, Army soldiers set up a 250-bed field hospital at the site, but it shut down without being used when Washington’s projected COVID-19 cases were lower than expected.