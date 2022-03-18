After two years of asking people to admire from afar, the University of Washington is welcoming people back to campus to enjoy the famed cherry blossoms.

The 29 cherry trees in the Quad usually reach peak bloom during the third week of March, said UW arborist Sara Shores, and this year they’re in sync with the official start to spring.

“Seeing the new blooms is like hope that winter will end finally,” Shores has said. And this year that’s perhaps even more true than others, as the “the trees miss their admirers,” she told KIRO radio.

In addition to the famed Quad cherries, the university has around 200 other types of cherry trees that bloom in groups around campus.

Do you know how we got our cherry blossom trees? In 1939, the Yoshino cherry trees were bought and planted in the Washington Park Arboretum. Later, they were re-planted in the Quad due to the SR 520 construction near the arboretum. Now they're a landmark of campus! #TBT pic.twitter.com/EPVMrJnLdO — University of Washington (@UW) March 18, 2022

Masks are not required — they are optional and people are being asked to respect others’ choices and personal space.

And if you don’t make it this weekend, that’s OK. You might have better luck with an outing next week.

This weekend, Seattle-area weather is going to be a bit unsettled and rainy, according to Samantha Borth, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

But it’s going to start warming up next week, with high temperatures climbing into the upper 50s or even lower 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, she said.

Cherry Blossom time has arrived! Here’s what’s exploded behind the UW Health Sciences – which means the ones in The Quad are really close to close to peak bloom!! pic.twitter.com/ebVNHcYZuq — Medicinal Chemistry (@UWMedChem) March 17, 2022

Those who can’t make it in person can still see the blossoms on UW Video’s live webcam overlooking the Quad.

The university has also offered tips on how to distinguish cherry trees from plum trees: Cherry trees — unlike plum trees — have distinct horizontal-line patterns on their bark called lenticels. These help the trees “exhale” carbon dioxide and water.

Additionally, the Seattle Department of Transportation maintains this interactive map of trees across the city. To see cherry trees in your neighborhood, click on “Explore street trees” in the top navigation bar, then click on “trees by type” and look for trees with the “Prunus” genus (cherry and plum trees).

(Courtesy of the University of Washington)