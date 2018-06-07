In-state undergraduate tuition at the University of Washington's three campuses will rise by 2.2 percent next year.

The increase is limited due to a 2015 law that keeps state tuition from rising faster than the state’s median hourly wage. A 2.2 percent increase represents the average annual percentage growth rate in the state’s median hourly wage for the previous 14 years. The tuition rate was formally approved by the UW Board of Regents Thursday.

The small increase might be welcome for families, but the UW says its budget is not sustainable. A month ago, when UW budget staffers presented the university’s $7.84 billion budget to the regents, they stressed the need to rein in expenses and find ways to increase revenue.

Tuition at all three campuses — Seattle, Bothell and Tacoma — will be $10,127. In addition, Seattle students will pay $1,080 in fees that cover student activities, technology and other items. Students in Bothell will pay $1,011 in fees, and Tacoma students will pay $1,134. New students pay a one-time enrollment and orientation fee that ranges from $100 to $310, depending on the campus.

Out-of-state and international tuition, which is not affected by the state law, will increase by 3 percent for undergraduates, to $35,508.

Last year, UW officials say, UW in-state tuition was below both the mean and median of the nation’s 25 top public research universities. The University of California system, for example, charged between $13,261 and $14,451 for in-state students. The average for the top 25 was $13,532.

The UW receives about $6,000 less per student in state funding than the University of California system does, university President Ana Mari Cauce said during Thursday’s meeting, and that system is considered underfunded. University officials say they plan to ask the state Legislature for more money in 2019 — especially now that it appears the McCleary decision on fully funding public schools has been settled to the satisfaction of the state Supreme Court.