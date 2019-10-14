Seattle firefighters are evacuating buildings around a construction site in the University District where a natural-gas leak was reported Monday afternoon.

The Seattle Fire Department began responding to Northeast 45th Street and Brooklyn Avenue Northeast around 1:45 p.m. Buildings in the area, including the University of Washington Tower, are being evacuated and officials are shutting down roads in the area.

The evacuation zone goes from 12th Avenue Northeast to the east to University Way to the west, and Northeast 43rd Street to the south to Northeast 47th Street to the north. Seattle Fire is asking people to avoid the area.

NE 45th St. and Brooklyn Ave. NE: this is the current evacuation zone, please continue to avoid the area until the leak is secured. PSE has arrived on scene. pic.twitter.com/ryBVu2c9eY — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) October 14, 2019

Puget Sound Energy crews arrived on scene around 2:30 p.m.

Last week, a gas leak in North Seattle led to evacuations and injured three Puget Sound Energy workers who were responding. Contractors were digging in the area using an excavator, which hit and ruptured a line, according to Seattle Fire.

This story will be updated.