A University of Washington engineering team that’s building a hyperloop pod as part of an ongoing international student competition notched its best results ever, coming in fourth overall in the California competition in July.

The team, Washington Hyperloop, finished first among all U.S. college teams, said team adviser Emma Faubion, who graduated this spring from the UW.

It was the latest trial for the student pods in a competition sponsored by Elon Musk, the entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX. A hyperloop is a theoretical new form of travel that proposes using pods traveling in a vacuum tube to reach speeds of more than 700 mph.

For college students, the competition is less about building a functioning hyperloop and more about “a way to get young engineers, young college students really prepped for innovation, to work under pressure and challenge themselves,” Faubion said.

The team’s newest pod used cold gas thrusters, which use a cold expulsion of nitrogen gas, to power the pod. “It was new, it was cheaper and we wanted to keep our pod light,” said Faubion. The pod went about 60 mph on the test track in Hawthorne, California.

The winning pod was made by WARR Hyperloop, a team from the Technical University of Munich, whose pod was clocked at 284 mph on the test track.

The UW team got to meet Musk, who stopped by the competition and chatted with all of the top-finishing finalists, Faubion said. And while Musk has come under heat recently for his social-media conduct, the UW team found he was engaging in person, charming and funny, she said.

The team formed three years ago, and its 30 undergraduate engineers plan to compete again next year.