Fentanyl use has surged in King County and across the state at an alarming rate, according to a new survey from University of Washington researchers.

Among people surveyed at syringe-service sites last fall, 42% said they’d used the synthetic opioid in the previous three months, up from 18% in 2019.

And it’s a potentially deadly trend.

Fentanyl-involved deaths more than doubled in King County last year, reaching 388, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Meanwhile, the county set a record in 2021 for total drug and alcohol overdose deaths, with at least 709 (11 more are still listed as pending). The prior record, set in 2020, was 511.

“I’ve been doing drug-trends research for 20 years, and fentanyl’s growth is the biggest, fastest shift we’ve ever seen — and also the most lethal,” UW researcher Caleb Banta-Green said in a news release this week.

In an interview Wednesday, he called the overdose numbers “striking to me as a human being, a Seattleite and an epidemiologist.”

Banta-Green is the principal research scientist at UW’s Addictions, Drug & Alcohol Institute, which conducts a biennial survey at syringe-service sites.

Nearly 1,000 people participated in the 2021 survey, conducted in September and October at sites in 20 counties. They included people using drugs for various reasons, at various levels.

Most participants in the 2021 survey who reported using fentanyl said they’d done so intentionally. That’s a change. Previously, most people reported using fentanyl unintentionally, mixed with another drug.

Superpotent (50 to 100 times stronger than morphine) and cheap compared to some drugs, illegally manufactured fentanyl pills are often smoked off foil, providing a rapid, intense and short-lived high. The drug can take users on an extreme “roller coaster,” with as many as a dozen ups and downs each day, Banta-Green said Wednesday. Users may not know how strong the pills are.

Though the UW survey was aimed at people who inject drugs (people who visit syringe-service sites), 72% of the people who reported using fentanyl (alone or mixed in other drugs) said they had smoked the drug, while only 47% said they had injected it.

Most participants reported both injecting and smoking drugs. The most-cited reason for smoking opioids rather than injecting them was “can’t hit veins anymore,” followed by “smoking is more social.”

“The majority of people dying now from overdoses are smoking drugs. Yet almost all of our harm-reduction services have been aimed at people who inject,” Banta-Green said in the UW news release, calling for adjustments in how programs try to keep users safe and connect them with help.

The survey results and overdose numbers jibe with some other indicators.

Seattle police and federal agents seized 650,000 pills last year — 10 times more than in 2020. Narcotics smoking aboard transit recently surpassed needles and marijuana as a source of complaints by King County Metro bus and train drivers. Fentanyl has been part of the picture at intersections targeted lately by Seattle police in the Little Saigon International District and downtown.