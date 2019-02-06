It's not yet clear if icy conditions from the recent snowstorm played a role in the student's fall, a university police spokesman said. Detectives are investigating.

A 19-year-old University of Washington student died Wednesday after she slipped on a campus sidewalk and suffered a head injury.

The sophomore slipped in the area north of the Electrical and Computer Engineering Building and east of Drumheller Fountain around 10:30 a.m., University of Washington Police Maj. Steve Rittereiser said in an email.

UW police and Seattle Fire Department responded to the incident. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where she arrived in critical condition, hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg said. She later died, Rittereiser said.

UW police detectives are investigating and it’s not yet clear if icy conditions from the recent snowstorm played a role, Rittereiser said.

“We are all deeply stunned by this unfortunate accident,” Rittereiser said.

The student’s family is being notified, he said.

The university sent an alert around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday stating that officials were responding to the incident. At 12:12 p.m., the university updated the alert stating that the area had cleared.