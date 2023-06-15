University of Washington research scientists, engineers and postdoctoral scholars reached two tentative agreements with the university this week, pausing a nine-day strike.

Members of both groups will vote on the tentative agreement starting Friday. By the end of the day Tuesday, the union will know if the contract is ratified or not, either ending the strike or resuming it.

The tentative agreements include major gains to pay and working conditions centered on the needs of the most vulnerable and lowest-paid members in both bargaining units, said Levin Kim, the president of UAW 4121, the union representing the striking employees.

“We are hearing that, so far, a lot of people feel great about what’s been accomplished through the strike itself in terms of the gains we’ve made in the tentative agreement and the concrete relationships we’ve built with each other,” Kim said. “Also, the solidarity that we’ve seen from academic student employees as well as other labor unions.”

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona refrained from speaking at the university’s commencement last weekend to stand in solidarity with those on strike.

“There was a lot of frustration about the way the university administration conducted itself through all of this, but we are glad to have moved past our disputes and reached an agreement on that,” Kim said.

For research scientists and engineers, the agreement includes a 33% increase to the minimum pay over the life of the contract, which ends in 2026. The proposal includes future wage increases that keep up with the cost of living and make up for lost ground due to flat or withheld wage increases in recent years. The union also reached an agreement to create more transparent and enforceable career advancement pathways for union members to become principal investigators and gain access to bridge funding. The tentative agreement also provides stronger protections against layoffs and the right to performance reviews.

Under the postdoc agreement, postdocs would receive minimum pay that keeps up with living wage standards, ensuring the minimum pay will increase by 28% by Jan. 1, 2024, and be renegotiated before the next increase in 2025. The agreement includes an increase in child care funding, improved fee waivers and visa programs for international scholars and better accommodations for workers with disabilities.

A huge goal of the campaign was to make sure the university is sustainable and equitable for UW researchers, Kim said. “These are key steps to improving equity and diversity in science research more broadly.”

The strike began June 7 and was the second-longest strike at the UW. The group of research scientists and engineers has been in negotiations since August and joined efforts with their postdoctoral colleagues in October.

The UAW 4121 union consists of almost 1,500 researchers, 900 postdocs and over 6,000 academic student employees at the university.