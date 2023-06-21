Two contracts were overwhelmingly ratified by University of Washington researchers, engineers and postdoctoral scholars on Wednesday, ending a nine-day strike.

Ninety-nine percent of members in both the researchers and engineer’s unit and the postdoc unit voted for the tentative agreements reached last week.

The new contracts include major gains to pay and working conditions centered on the needs of the most vulnerable and lowest-paid members in both groups.

For research scientists and engineers, the agreement includes a 33% increase to the minimum pay over the life of the contract, which ends in 2026, and future wage increases that keep up with the cost of living.

The agreement also creates more transparent and enforceable career advancement pathways for union members and provides stronger protections against layoffs and the right to performance reviews.

The postdoc agreement ensures that minimum pay will increase by 28% by January of next year, and be renegotiated before the next increase in 2025. The agreement also includes an increase in child care funding, improved fee waivers and visa programs for international scholars and better accommodations for workers with disabilities.

“We are pleased to have reached agreements with the postdocs and the research scientists and engineers,” said UW spokesperson Victor Balta in a statement released Friday.