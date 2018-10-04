Kristina Olson, 37, is a research psychologist at the University of Washington who was awarded a $625,000 from the MacArthur Foundation.

A University of Washington researcher has been named a winner of this year’s John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation fellowships.

Kristina Olson, 37, was one of 25 fellows selected by the foundation, which made the announcement in a statement Thursday. Each of the fellows will receive a $625,000 “no-strings-attached” grant “to exercise their own creative instincts for the benefit of human society,” the statement said.

Olson is a research psychologist that started a study in 2013 of transgender youth who were supported by their parents or guardians to live their preferred gender.