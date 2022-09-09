The Board of Regents at the University of Washington unanimously voted Thursday to divest from fossil fuel companies by 2027.

The resolution also dedicates part of the university’s investment portfolio — at least 2.5% — to climate solutions companies and commits the portfolio to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Thursday’s vote culminates a two-year process set off by student activists collecting more than 2,000 signatures for a petition calling on the university to divest.

This move follows a 2015 decision to divest from thermal coal, after which the regents created a process for student activists to petition the board. Thursday’s vote puts the University of Washington in the ranks of several other universities that have committed to exiting direct fossil fuel investment, including Harvard University, Columbia University and the University of Michigan.

Last year, California State University — the largest four-year university system in the country — pledged to divest from fossil fuels. The University of Oregon has not made any new direct fossil fuel investments since promising not to in 2016.

However, this week, student activists with UW’s Institutional Climate Action chapter voiced frustration with the resolution, which sets a divestment timeline two years later than what they proposed in their initial February 2021 petition, as well as the final recommendations of an independent committee the Board of Regents formed to evaluate the morality of its investments.

Advertising

But they were also optimistic.

“I think the main thing coming out of today is that student action does matter,” said Lauren Henrie, an Institutional Climate Action member. “While I was disappointed today, I was also incredibly overjoyed because it is a win and as long as we keep working and we keep fighting, people can make radical change.”

UW spokesperson Victor Balta wrote in an email that the five-year time frame helped balance the board’s duty to grow the university’s endowment.

Before the vote, Regent Jeremy Jaech expressed concern with the board dictating how the university’s investment firm, UWINCO, allocates the university’s endowment.

“My problem with it is that I feel like it’s a slippery slope,” Jaech said. “I can see an environment where we directed a lot of investment to further social justice or reduce climate change, but had to accept a lesser return.”

Regents David Zeeck, Blaine Tamaki and William Ayer concurred with overall concern, but added that the resolution allows for reevaluating investments in climate solutions companies as circumstances change.

“Given the crisis of climate change, there’s a consensus that we need to move in a direction and that we need to make substantive changes in our realization of the threat to our future existence,” Tamaki said.

Advertising

Regent Leonard Forsman said at the meeting the resolution was a partial win and perhaps did not go as far as it needed to.

“But I don’t think you should think that this is something where we failed,” Forsman said. “I think that as a group, we’ve come together with a compromise and sometimes it’s better to walk away with that.”

Peter Fink, who co-founded the university’s Institutional Climate Action chapter, said he felt adrenaline and frustration during the Thursday meeting. More than two years ago, he co-authored the initial petition and was pleased to see progress.

He said he’s eager to see more.

“People only have so much time, and there’s so many issues in the world,” Fink said. “But when an issue is going to change whether there is a world — I think it should take some precedent.”