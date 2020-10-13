A University of Washington anthropology professor has been missing since he went for a hike Friday on the Mother Mountain Loop out of the Mowich Lake Trailhead, according to Mount Rainier National Park.

Sam Dubal was expected to return Saturday after camping overnight, according to tweets from his sisters, Veena and Dena Dubal.

He’s in his early 30s, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 155 pounds, has black hair and a short black beard, and might be wearing a blue jacket, according to a description shared by the park. Anyone who was hiking in the area and might have information is asked to call the park’s tip line at 253-345-1363.

“Rangers found his car and are looking for him. If anyone is hiking or camping in the area pls be on the look out,” Dena Dubal wrote on Twitter.

Sam Dubal joined UW’s Department of Anthropology as an assistant professor in June.

