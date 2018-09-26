Dr. Elizabeth Swisher, a UW Medicine professor who also directs the Breast and Ovarian Cancer Prevention Program at the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, spoke with several national media organizations to dispute Kavanaugh’s account that he wasn’t a heavy drinker in college.

A University of Washington gynecologic oncologist who attended Yale University in the 1980s at the same time as embattled U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh lent her voice this week to the national debate over Kavanaugh’s disputed past.

Dr. Elizabeth Swisher, a UW Medicine professor who also directs the Breast and Ovarian Cancer Prevention Program at the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, spoke with The Washington Post and The New York Times to dispute Kavanaugh’s account that he wasn’t a heavy drinker in college.

“I saw him very drunk many times and there is no way he remembers everything about every night,” Swisher told The New York Times.

Swisher, who also described herself to The Washington Post as a friend of Kavanaugh in college, said she was shocked that, during a recent interview, Kavanaugh denied ever blacking out. “Brett was a sloppy drunk, and I know because I drank with him,” The Post quoted her as saying.

Swisher described herself to the Post as a Democrat and said that she roomed for three years at Yale with Deborah Ramirez, one of three women who have come forward this past week to accuse Kavanaugh of sexually inappropriate behavior.

Swisher, 53, earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Yale and her M.D. degree from the University of California, San Diego, according to various online professional biographies. She joined the UW faculty in 1999, and now teaches gynecologic oncology and medical genetics. “She has a research and clinical focus on the genetics and prevention of gynecologic cancers,” her UW Medicine biography says.

Swisher did not return messages left for her by The Seattle Times on Wednesday at the University of Washington Medical Center and at her home in Seattle.

An assistant for Swisher at the UW oncology clinic where she sees patients said the doctor has declined further interviews about Kavanaugh.

“She just stands by what she said previously and just doesn’t have any more to say at this time,” the assistant said.