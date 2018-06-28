Ana Mari Cauce, the president of the University of Washington, and U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, are both being honored by the Carnegie Corporation of New York as distinguished immigrants.

The corporation has been recognizing immigrants since 2006 to commemorate the legacy of its founder, Andrew Carnegie, who came to the U.S. from Scotland. It recognizes naturalized citizens who “enrich the fabric of American culture and strengthen our democracy through their lives, their work and their examples.” This year’s list has 38 immigrants from 30 different countries.

Cauce immigrated to the U.S. with her family from Cuba in 1959, and became a U.S. citizen 15 years later. In 2015, she was named president of the UW. Jayapal came to the U.S. from India at the age of 16 to begin college at Georgetown University, and is the first Indian-American woman elected to the U.S. House. The honorees will be recognized with a full-page public service announcement in The New York Times on the Fourth of July.