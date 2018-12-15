GEORGE, Grant County — The parents and alumni of the University of Washington Marching Band have shown their thanks to the community for its help after a crash on Thanksgiving that hurt nearly 50 band members.

After the accident, George Elementary School was opened for the band members, who received Thanksgiving meals from concerned locals, food from the cafeteria at the school and other donations.

“Thank you so much to the parents and alumni of the University of Washington Husky Marching Band for their generosity. George Elementary has received over 70 packages of various school supplies in response to the support that the communities of George and Quincy gave to the Husky Marching Band when one of their buses flipped on Thanksgiving night,” stated the Quincy School District on its Facebook page.

The UW bus, which rolled over on Interstate 90 near George, was a part of a caravan of six buses chartered by UW that were en route to the annual Apple Cup game in Pullman. After the accident the band decided not to continue to Pullman. The band members were grateful, nevertheless, for the outpouring of support they received during the ordeal.

“In the minutes and hours following the most terrifying event in the history of the band and certainly in my professional career, the stress, emotion and unfortunately, the pain, felt by 47 members of our family could have easily become completely overwhelming,” UW Director of Athletic Bands Brad McDavid said after the incident.

“However, from the first responders, to the local school district and community that took us in, to all of the posts that we began continually receiving, it began providing our students and staff with the strength to make it through the ordeal, particularly the initial hours.”