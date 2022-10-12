University of Washington librarians and staff will strike on Thursday, calling for better wages and working conditions more than a year after entering contract negotiations with the university.

SEIU 925, which about 120 library and press workers joined in June 2021, said that 97.1% of its members who voted on Tuesday authorized a one-day strike. Talks have stalled over cost-of-living pay increases.

Librarians, professional staff and press workers from all three UW campuses will picket outside the main campus in Seattle.

University libraries staff, many them working overtime and weekends, make about $20,000 less per year, on average, than staff at peer institutions, said Conor Casey, head of labor archives and a member of the bargaining team.

He said it’s been disappointing to see the administration’s repeated refusals to bargain.

“They’re determined to let us bleed out,” Casey said.

Administrative leaders have stalled negotiation efforts, gone to meetings unprepared or failed to respond to proposals, said Binah Palmer, union spokesperson, in a release.

University spokesperson Victor Balta said Wednesday that the university was surprised by the decision to strike while in “good-faith-negotiations.” There is a “considerable” distance, Balta said, between UW and some of the union’s proposals, such as the proposed wage increase and another that asks for a 30-hour work week.

According to Balta, the union is asking for a salary increase of 16.5%.

Jason Sokoloff, head of UW’s Business Library, said workers want an increase in the median salary to bring UW in line with similar institutions, and to create a salary structure that guarantees equity across different jobs.

Sokoloff said he compared salaries across UW peer institutions, or those of similar size and in similar regions, and found UW was 11th out of 23 and dropped to No. 22 when cost of living was applied.

After bargaining began, Sokoloff compared salaries across the six public universities in the state and found that UW was No. 5, just ahead of Washington State University.

Allee Manheim, a public service librarian, said in a statement she voted to strike because she wants to work for the university she learned of during her job interview, not one that doesn’t “respect” workers enough to bargain or discuss real proposals.

Staff feel disheartened to see many colleagues, many of whom were among the few people of color working at the Libraries and Press, leave for better pay elsewhere, according to Palmer, who said pay hasn’t kept up with the increased cost of living.

“We understand we’re privileged,” Casey said, adding that even then, workers deserve a wage that reflects the importance of their work.

Efforts to organize began on a small scale in the summer of 2019, Casey said.

Since then, about 15% of staff have left, he said. The administration talks about efforts to retain workers and make the library system more diverse and equitable, Casey said, but a fair wage is part of that.

Workers might vote again on a potential longer strike, Casey said.