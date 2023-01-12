University of Washington librarians and staff are calling for a second strike on Jan. 25 if a contract agreement with the university isn’t reached by then.

Members of Service Employees International Union Local 925, which has about 120 librarians and press workers, at Thursday’s UW Board of Regents quarterly meeting said they will go on strike if negotiations continue to stall.

The union was certified in June 2021. In October, more than 50 librarians at all three UW campuses picketed outside the main campus in Seattle, and in November, members authorized the bargaining team to call an “open-ended strike” if necessary.

Union members say they are seeking better wages and transparency over how salaries are calculated.

Before Thursday’s announcement, UW spokesperson Victor Balta said the university had requested a mediator to join negotiations and that tentative agreements have been reached on 45 aspects of the contract.

“The UW continues to negotiate in good faith with the librarians and we are hopeful that we will reach agreement on a fair contract as soon as possible,” he said.

According to UW, the university and the union have had eight bargaining sessions and 34 total meetings since the October strike. The last meeting was Dec. 20.