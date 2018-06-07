Coach Mike Hopkins received a $15,000 bonus for earning Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors in his first season at the helm of the UW men’s basketball program, and on Thursday he gave that amount back to UW supporters in the form of $12 Starbucks gift cards.

Coach Mike Hopkins received a $15,000 bonus for earning Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors in his first season at the helm of the Huskies’ program, and on Thursday he gave that amount back to UW supporters in the form of $12 Starbucks gift cards. “It was a great honor to be named Pac-12 Coach of the Year, but the reality is this is a tribute to our entire team, our program and the University community,” Hopkins said. “I wouldn’t have won this award without such incredible support, so I wanted to give back to some of the many important people who have made this a memorable first season possible, and have welcomed me and my family into this incredible Seattle community.”