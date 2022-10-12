A University of Washington professor in the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering has been awarded one of this year’s MacArthur Foundation’s prestigious fellowships known as “genius grants.”

Yejin Choi uses natural language processing to develop artificial intelligence systems that can understand implied meanings in human languages, according to the UW.

“When I received the phone call from the Foundation, I thought they were going to ask me to do some consulting work,” Choi said in a news release. “My heart almost stopped beating when I heard ‘congratulations’ instead.”

According to Choi, only two other people who research natural language processing have received the award.

The fellowship comes with a $800,000 stipend, often referred to as the “genius grant.” Choi said she is working on plans for the award but hopes to use it to pursue impactful, but potentially risky research ideas.

Thirteen other UW faculty have received the MacArthur Fellowship including Trevor Bedford, an affiliate associate professor of genome sciences and of epidemiology, in 2021.