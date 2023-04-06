The University of Washington’s cherry blossoms have burst into bunches of pale pink and white, albeit a little bit later than usual this year.

The 29 cherry blossom trees in the Quad reached peak bloom — classified as when at least 70% of buds have emerged — by March 31, a few weeks later than their typical mid-March bloom, said UW arborist Sara Shores.

As of Monday, about 90% of the buds in the UW Quad had bloomed, according to the UW. Arborists estimate the trees will remain above 80% bloom through this weekend, though heavy rain and wind could knock off the petals.

This year’s colder-than-usual start to meteorological spring “delayed the blooms slightly,” Shores said, “but I don’t anticipate any damage to the blossoms as a result of the cold weather.”

The Quad’s two plum trees, which often are mistaken for cherry trees and bloom earlier than most cherries, started to bloom in mid-March.

Cherry trees — unlike plum trees — have distinct horizontal-line patterns on their bark called lenticels, according to the UW. These help the trees “exhale” carbon dioxide and water.

Once in peak bloom, lower temperatures, dry days and light wind help keep the cherry blossoms from falling off the trees.

The main species of cherry blossom tree on the UW campus is Yoshino, including the 29 trees in the Quad. The Yoshino trees are nearly 90 years old and were originally planted at Washington Park Arboretum before the university transplanted the trees to the Quad in 1964, according to the UW.

Outside the Quad, the university also has around 200 other types of cherry blossom trees that bloom in groups across campus, including the Higan, Hisakura, Kwanzan, Mt. Fuji and Shirofugen varieties.

Those who can’t make it in person can still see the blossoms on UW Video’s live webcam overlooking the Quad at st.news/treecam

The Seattle Department of Transportation maintains an interactive map of trees across the city. To see if cherry trees are in your neighborhood, visit st.news/treemap, click “Explore Seattle’s Trees” in the navigation bar, then click “Street Trees by Type” and look for trees in the “prunus” genus, which includes cherry and plum trees.