When Hayim Katsman received a doctorate from the University of Washington, his dissertation, which focused on religious Zionism in Israel, was dedicated to “all life forms that exist between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.”

On Saturday, Hayim Katsman was killed by Hamas militants in his home in Israel, according to friends and family. The 32-year-old lived in Holit, a kibbutz in southwest Israel, a mile-and-a-half from the Gaza Strip. A kibbutz, which means “gathering” in Hebrew, is an Israeli commune where residents work together to grow and share food, resources and community support.

Avital Alajem, a neighbor and friend who was with Katsman when he died, spoke to Anderson Cooper in a CNN segment. She said she was hiding with him in a closet when Hamas militants burst through the door and shot him.

Alajem said she wasn’t hurt in the gunfire and credited Katsman for saving her life. The militants took her across the border to Gaza when they suddenly released her along with two children, she told Cooper. They made their way back safely.

“Hayim in Hebrew is life,” Alajem said. “That’s the meaning of his name. And he gave life to this planet as he saved me, and I was able to save two kids.”

Katsman, who received his doctorate from the Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies in 2021, was remembered Monday by his friends and professors at UW as an empathetic person dedicated to justice.

He lived in the Israeli city of Petah Tikva and later moved to Kibbutz Holit before coming to Seattle for his studies. He returned to Holit after the pandemic broke out and finished his dissertation from there, said Liora Halperin, a professor of international studies and history who was on Katsman’s dissertation committee.

Francis Abugbilla, a classmate and former roommate, described Katsman as a “sweet soul.”

“On Saturday morning, I texted him ‘Hey Hayim, I hope you are OK amidst the current situation,’ ” Abugbilla said. “He read it, but I didn’t hear back from him.”

Later that day, a fellow alumni reached out to Abugbilla and told him Hayim had died. He didn’t believe the news until the evening, when Hayim’s uncle messaged him.

“It feels like a dream to me,” Abugbilla said. “I can’t believe we’ve lost such a fine scholar … who was out there to make the world a better place for everyone.”

Abugbilla said Katsman enjoyed cooking, hiking and staying fit — recalling he would always insist they walk rather than take the bus to campus from their home. He always proofread Abugbilla’s work, and when Abugbilla moved to the United States from Ghana, Katsman taught him how to drive.

“He was always someone who would fight for the less privileged,” Abugbilla said. “For us to keep his memory, we all need to live up to what he stood for.”

Charlie-Moshé Elias, who met Katsman while in UW’s Jewish Studies program, remembered Katsman as someone who advocated for peace in the region and critiqued the Israeli government. Elias said he learned of Katsman’s death while he was with Jewish community members in Seattle. They lit a candle and said a prayer for his soul.

In Katsman’s dissertation, “Religious-Nationalism in Israel/Palestine,” he analyzed the changing nature of the religious-Zionist community in Israel. In 2020, Katsman won the Baruch Kimmerling prize for best graduate paper from the Association for Israel Studies.

“His work helps illuminate some of the very dynamics that have brought us to this moment,” said Liora Halperin, who was on Katsman’s dissertation committee.

“He was really engaged in the issues that matter in Israel and in the Israel/Palestine space,” Halperin continued. “To lose somebody who was not only acting to promote a better society, but also devoting his scholarly life to studying the place he lived in is obviously tragic.”