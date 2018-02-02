An SUV stopped near the end of an onramp just north of Sea-Tac was sideswiped by the truck, which then fled, police said.

Detectives are investigating after a hit-and-run overnight on a highway on-ramp in SeaTac left a 44-year-old man dead.

The man killed was the passenger in an SUV that had run out of gas and had stopped near the end of the on-ramp from Des Moines Way to eastbound Highway 518, just north of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, said Trooper Rick Johnson of the Washington State Patrol. About 1:45 a.m., a utility truck sideswiped the SUV and struck the passenger, who was not inside the vehicle at the time. The utility truck fled, Johnson said.

Troopers are seeking information from anyone who has seen a work/utility truck with heavy left damage. Last seen EB on SR 518. pic.twitter.com/RWYRjkuXzB — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 2, 2018

The passenger was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Johnson said. The driver was uninjured.

Johnson said the State Patrol is asking for help in identifying the vehicle or driver that fled the scene. He described the vehicle as a utility work truck with a hoist for picking up heavy machinery and toolbox side compartments. The driver’s side of the vehicle was damaged in the collision, Johnson said. During the collision, the truck apparently lost a bag of rugby balls, which were found on the highway. Johnson said he hoped the rugby balls would inspire a tip.

“Hopefully, that will be something peculiar enough to lead someone to go, ‘Oh, that’s my neighbor’ or, ‘In this apartment complex I’ve seen this truck before,'” he said. “We will find the truck, I’m certain of that.”