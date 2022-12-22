So, you’re flying out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport soon for the holidays?

You’ve heard the horror stories about canceled flights, weather delays and even security lines that stretch to the parking lot (which happened again Thursday morning) — but how can you avoid being caught in your own airport nightmare?

Here are some recommendations from the Port of Seattle to make your airport travel more predictable and efficient — and the best part is, they’re free!

Before you arrive

To stay up to date on flight delays and cancellations, visit portseattle.org/sea-tac/flight-status. Passengers also can track daily airport delays and cancellations on tracking website FlightAware.

To check weather conditions at Sea-Tac, the National Weather Service, which has a station at the airport, shares the latest conditions and forecast on its website.

If you’re taking a car on your way to Sea-Tac, consider downloading the Washington Department of Transportation app, available on iOS and Android platforms. The app will show you the best route to take and updates on traffic conditions on all Seattle and Tacoma area highways. The app also provides ferry schedules and tolls, mountain pass information and construction updates.

If you haven’t thought about parking yet, you’re already out of luck. Prebooked parking at the airport was sold out through January as of midday Thursday. Prebooking does not reserve a spot but rather allows travelers to prepay for a spot and often get a savings deal compared to the drive-up price. The airport does not offer parking reservations.

Saving time at security

SEA Spot Saver is an appointment program available for all Sea-Tac passengers for security screening. Just like CLEAR, Global Entry and TSA PreCheck, the SEA Spot Saver has its own dedicated lane at security checkpoints, so you can skip past the general boarding lines.

To use SEA Spot Saver, the airport recommends reserving a time up to 72 hours before your flight since spots are limited. Appointment times are available from one to four hours before departure. If you’re traveling with a group, up to 10 passengers can be booked under one appointment.

Passengers can also sign up on arrival at the airport by scanning a QR code on SEA Spot Saver signs throughout the airport.

Then, all you need to do is walk up at your appointment time at your assigned checkpoint to skip the security line. Each appointment has a grace period of 15 minutes.

SEA Spot Saver can be used between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. at checkpoints 2, 3 and 5, which lead to all gates.

The MyTSA app, available on iOS and Android platforms, can help passengers figure out which items you can bring through security and get 24-hour information on how to prepare for and get through the security checkpoint quickly. Travelers can request live assistance from TSA, verify checkpoint wait times at the airport and sign up for TSA PreCheck through the app.

MyTSA also contains daily tips for getting through security, packing and traveling with children.

At the airport

The FlySEA app is available on iOS and Android platforms. The app allows passengers to:

Check wait times at TSA security checkpoints.

Search for places in the airport like Airline Clubs and lounges, the massage bar, restaurants, the meditation room and more.

Find arriving and departing flights, verify boarding gates and check to see if flights are on time.

Capture a photo of your car and the floor, row and space number if you parked in the airport garage.

Calculate your walk time to locations in the airport such as the closest coffee bar or your gate.

Get up to the minute updates on your flight and any changes.

Passengers can text YES1 to 27829 to receive regular updates and alerts on Sea-Tac operations and services. Passengers can also find updates on Sea-Tac’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

To avoid awkwardly maneuvering luggage through long lines at airport restaurants, try Order SEA. With this mobile ordering service, passengers can order food for pick up from 20 airport restaurants such as McDonald’s, Hachi-Ko, Ballard Brew Hall, Rel’Lish Burger Lounge and Pei Wei.

Passengers can place orders at ordersea.org or on the FlySEA App, pay from a phone and choose a pickup time. Delivery for OrderSEA is currently unavailable, but the airport is working on returning this feature.

If you’re looking for a lounge to relax in, Lounge Buddy provides guides and reviews of all Sea-Tac’s airport and airline lounges. The app, which is available on iOS and Android platforms, will show which lounges passengers have access to and the operating hours and amenities of every lounge. You can make a reservation on the app.