Seattle has finished a slew of upgrades to South Park streets meant to help reduce flooding.

Chronic flooding in South Park — a south Seattle neighborhood on the Duwamish River flood plain — has been a major challenge for decades.

Lack of drainage infrastructure, low-lying flat areas, river-overtopping and climate change all contribute to flooding throughout the neighborhood, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

The project area stretches from Second Avenue South to Eighth Avenue South and extends to South Holden Street and South Monroe Street. The improvements were funded by a transportation levy approved by voters in 2015. The South Park project upgrades, completed by SDOT and Seattle Public Utilities, include:

New sidewalks on South Holden, Fifth Avenue South, South Chicago and South Monroe

1.63 lane-miles of repaved roads on South Holden, Fifth Avenue South, South Chicago and South Monroe

New street trees on South Holden, Fifth Avenue South, South Chicago and South Monroe

New storm drainage conveyance catch basins, inlets and pipes

Drainage and street improvements in the project area

The city also plans to build a pump station on South Riverside Drive by the end of 2023.

When completed, the station will pump stormwater from South Park’s lower industrial basin into the lower Duwamish waterway, preventing water from backing up in pipes during high tides, which can cause flooding, SPU said.

Streets in poor condition impact both water quality and freight mobility, SDOT said, and the effort to rebuild roadways in South Park “was an important part of this project to further help streets drain effectively into a new stormwater conveyance system.”

In December, heavy rains and a king tide caused the worst flooding of the Duwamish River residents has seen in years, with water spilling into 25 homes and a handful of businesses, according to Seattle Public Utilities, the city’s first responders for urban flooding.

The city’s upgrades “will remove a ton of pressure from the existing systems and the neighborhood as a whole,” said Robin Schwartz, a development and community advocacy staff member at the Duwamish River Community Coalition.

“I’m super happy with the sidewalk improvements and especially the number and diversity of trees — it’s a huge aesthetic improvement, and I expect it to affect air quality as well as heat events,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz added that even though these upgrades are not intended to address all stormwater issues in South Park, “conditions will definitely be better,” although she is “anxious to see how much better,” she said.

The industrial areas south and west of the project area — including South Webster, Austin and Fontanelle streets and Second Avenue South — are an additional concern for Schwartz, “as some streets are consistently underwater all winter long,” she said.

There are also other low-lying areas in South Park — like 12th Avenue South and South Southern Street — impacted when stormwater systems are overwhelmed, she said, that are under King County’s jurisdiction.

“They are part of South Park, however, and any community advocacy for stormwater improvements must include them — we’re all one community” Schwartz said, stressing the need for collaboration between the city and county.

Other upcoming drainage-related projects in South Park include added stormwater infrastructure and the South Park Drainage and Roadway Partnership with the Seattle Department of Transportation, which will be completed this year, SPU said.