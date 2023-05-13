I miss my mom more intensely this time of year. But there have been days of late where I’ve caught myself saying: I’m glad she’s not around to have to see this.

You see, my mom was a librarian — in title and in spirit. Information thrilled her. Partly she just loved coaxing students to read and helping them unearth obscure facts. Like most librarians, though, she also felt that access to information, and learning how to use it, was pretty much the keystone of a free society.

So I’m relieved she doesn’t know how librarians increasingly are being viewed in this country as criminals.

“This is the worst time I’ve seen, in 40 years of doing this, around issues of book banning and censorship,” Tom Fay, Seattle’s chief librarian, told me.

There haven’t been this many book titles scrubbed from shelves and digital collections in as long as the American Library Association has been monitoring censorship, the group says.

But now the book-banning movement has pivoted to going after the librarians themselves.

Advertising

Arkansas has passed a new law making it a felony for a librarian to loan out what the state deems to be obscene or “harmful” material to a minor. Idaho lawmakers approved a bill that would have subjected its libraries to civil “bounties” of up to $2,500. The governor, however, has vetoed that measure.

Now Texas, the king of the school textbook industry, has a slew of bills at its state Capitol that target librarians. This follows the news about five incidents in which police showed up at libraries in Texas to interrogate librarians about titles in their collections.

“The battle to criminally charge Texas librarians has started,” reads the headline of that Houston Chronicle story.

Up against the wall, librarian.

There’s also a growing Republican movement to simply skip all this book-by-book drama and cancel libraries entirely. Yes there’s now a “defund the libraries” movement.

“We will change the whole public library paradigm. The libraries regular Americans recall are gone. They’ve become liberal grooming centers,” said U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Louisiana.

My mom died only four years ago. She would scarcely recognize this place.

Advertising

It was in reaction to all of the above, and because librarians are stout believers in the freedom to read whatever the hell you want, that Seattle’s librarians recently started up a pushback initiative called “Books Unbanned.”

It allows anybody aged 13 to 26, from anywhere in the U.S., to sign up for a Seattle Public Library card, for free, and check out anything in the library’s digital collection. The youthful age range is to fight back at the recent book bans, which have mostly targeted teen or young adult books that are more sexually oriented, or that have gay, trans or racial themes.

Seattle is the second library to go guerrilla like this, after Brooklyn. “I’m encouraging more libraries to join in,” Fay says.

It sets up yet another “sanctuary” situation, a wormhole across the hardening red-blue curtain. Just as there’s an underground railroad of sorts to here from states like Texas and Idaho for reproductive health services, now distant readers can also come here, electronically, to get banned books — or any book they want.

Come they are. In the first two weeks alone, readers teleported in to Seattle’s library from all 50 states and Puerto Rico. They’ve already checked out more than 1,000 titles, including frequently banned books like Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” and Suzanne Collins’ “The Hunger Games.” The top title so far is “The Swimmers” by Julie Otsuka, who had a previous book about the internment banned because it lacked “American perspective.”

Fay said the program is privately funded by the Seattle Public Library Foundation. The out-of-state library cards also are limited in scope, so as not to impact local library use.

Advertising

I asked Fay if he sees a future in which Seattle becomes a sort of “super library” to multiple states and parts of the country as they become barren library deserts. Not alone, he said, but “I could see a network of libraries joining to provide broader access. The book banning movement is concerted and highly coordinated around the country, and it’s getting extremely aggressive, so we need to band together.”

One of the groups most energized about challenging library books is called, paradoxically, Moms for Liberty. They have a local chapter here, which, in addition to challenging books that feature “critical race theory, sexuality and gender,” has another list of books that conservative-minded families might read instead.

On that list are books like the “Once” series about the Holocaust, the “Story of the World” by home schooling favorite Susan Wise Bauer, and the “Rush Revere” historical books from the late talk radio bombaster, Rush Limbaugh.

“Counteract the pro-socialism and anti-American message the children are getting in school,” the group urges.

Well guess what? These books are available at Seattle libraries, too.

As are seven books written by Donald Trump (such as “Crippled America” and “Think Big and Kick Ass”), three books by ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson and more than a dozen by conservative favorite Dinesh D’Souza — including the debunked “2000 Mules” about the 2020 election. The library even carries Donald Trump Jr.’s odious remainder “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”

Sponsored

How silenced can you be as a conservative if your book is in the Seattle Public Library?

“What I always tell people is if there’s not something in your public library that offends you, then we’ve done something terribly wrong,” Fay said.

This would all warm my mom’s librarian heart (even though she loathed the toxic influence of Limbaugh). I remember her ordering Hot Rod magazine for her vocational school library, despite the sexist displays with pinup girls that were often on the cover.

“It’s worth it,” she would say, “if it gets them to read.”

So I’ll close with a message the Seattle library got from one of its new “Books Unbanned” subscribers.

“Good books are pretty hard to come by in my area,” the 16-year-old, from Ohio, wrote to our library more than 2,000 miles away. “My school library has been entirely cleared out and locked in a closet. … I just want to read.”

Happy Mother’s Day, mom.