Investigators believe a toaster caused the fire Saturday, which resulted in $750,000 in damage.

A fire in a University District office space Saturday morning caused $500,000 damage to the building and destroyed $250,000 in contents, according to the Seattle Fire Department. There were no injuries.

Firefighters responded shortly before 11 a.m. to the building on University Way Northeast near Northeast 45th Street, also known as “the Ave.”

The fire was in an office on the second floor, which was heavily damaged, said Seattle Fire Department spokesman Hilton Almond. Other offices on the first and second floors sustained smoke and water damage, Almond said.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental and due to a toaster, Almond said.