A fire official said the gender of the victim has not been determined and that an autopsy would be conducted by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Firefighters who responded Friday to a Renton house engulfed in flames found a victim outside the home who had died, a Renton Regional Fire Authority official said.

Battalion Chief Robert Homan said the gender of the victim has not been determined and that an autopsy would be conducted by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Firefighters responded at 2:59 p.m. to a neighbor’s report, Homan said.

When the first firefighters arrived six minutes later at 16524 146th Ave. S.E. the rambler house was engulfed in flames, he said.

A first-arriving supervisor called for a defensive response, soon confirmed by a commander, in which hoses were directed at the exterior of the house, including the use of an aerial ladder, Homan said.

It took about one hour and 15 minutes to control the fire, he said.

A body was found just outside the rear of the house, Homan said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the King County Fire Marshal.

Preliminary damage estimates to the house, which was gutted, are $400,000 to the structure and $150,000 to the contents, Homan said.