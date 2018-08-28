A 1,500-yard safety zone had been established after the ordnance had been seen drifting 400 yards east of the Brownsville Marina.
Authorities are responding to an undetonated “device” floating in the water between Brownsville Marina and Bainbridge Island, according to the Coast Guard.
Spokeswoman Ali Flockerzi said a 1,500-yard safety zone had been established after the ordnance had been seen drifting 400 yards east of the Brownsville Marina. The device appears to be a naval mine.
The Kitsap Sheriff’s Office was assisting the U.S. Navy and the Coast Guard by keeping civilian traffic between Brownsville Marina and Keyport Marina away from the ordnance, according to a woman who answered the phone at the marina.
“We are still awaiting more details on this situation,” a Navy spokeswoman said. “We will provide more information when it becomes available.”
Information from The Associated Press is included in this story.
