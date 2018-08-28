A 1,500-yard safety zone had been established after the ordnance had been seen drifting 400 yards east of the Brownsville Marina.

Authorities are responding to an undetonated “device” floating in the water between Brownsville Marina and Bainbridge Island, according to the Coast Guard.

Spokeswoman Ali Flockerzi said a 1,500-yard safety zone had been established after the ordnance had been seen drifting 400 yards east of the Brownsville Marina. The device appears to be a naval mine.

“We are still awaiting more details on this situation,” a Navy spokeswoman said. “We will provide more information when it becomes available.”

At 3 p.m. Thursday, boat traffic in and out of the Brownsville Marina was curtailed, according to a woman who answered the phone at the marina. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is asking those who live along the shoreline between Illahee Dock and Keyport to shelter in place and and stay off the beaches.

Jack Bailey, president of the Port of Brownsville Commission, said the object appears to be floating within in a Navy testing zone. He said that there was recently a low tide, with a good amount of current that can bring in floating objects.

Bailey, who worked for the Navy as a civilian before retiring in 1996, was watching the activity from shore and had yet to go down to the port to check with officials there.

“We have had other occasions when ordinances have been brought up. But never anything like this,” Bailey said.

One earlier incident, he recalled, involved a diver harvesting geoduck who retrieved a torpedo.

