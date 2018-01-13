Portland-area shops had the worst results, according to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.

Oregon authorities say nearly 20 percent of state-licensed marijuana retailers in a recent undercover operation sold pot to underage buyers.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Saturday that 16 of 86 shops sold marijuana to people younger than 21 during the December decoy visits, according to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission .

Commission Executive Director Steve Marks said the results are unacceptable.

Portland-area shops had the worst results, while none of the central Oregon stores sold to underage visitors, according to the commission.

The agency issued citations to the shops that broke the law in a process that could result in fees or a temporary suspension of their licenses.

Mark Pettinger, a liquor commission spokesman, said more decoy operations are planned and the agency intends to visit every licensed marijuana store in the state annually.

Anna Schrab, owner of AmeriCannaRX in Portland, was among the shops the state said sold to an underage customer, a result she called “embarrassing.”

She said she fired the employee who made the sale and is buying a device that scans the identification of buyers. She also said she’s offering employees a bonus if they catch underage buyers.

Dan Morse owns a marijuana store in Portland that wasn’t visited by inspectors in December. He said the underage sales were likely the result of a lack of training for employees.

“It’s a matter of training and making sure people are doing their jobs trying to catch people coming in who are underage,” he said.