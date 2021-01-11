Interim Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz denounced last week’s violence at the U.S. Capitol but said Monday he didn’t yet know if two Seattle police officers, who posted social media photos of themselves in D.C. on the same day, had participated in the unlawful riot.

Both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the Office of Police Accountability (OPA).

“When I referred it to OPA, it was not apparent exactly where the photo was taken, or if those in the photo took any part in attacking the Capitol,” said Diaz, who credited an SPD employee with notifying command staff of the photo’s existence.

While participating off duty in political rallies is not against SPD policies, Diaz said the OPA investigation will determine if the officers violated federal law. If it turns out they did, Diaz said the officers will be fired.

“Given the seriousness of these events and the publicity surrounding them, I would hope that every officer in the Seattle Police Department who may have attended the march understands that they are on notice to self-report if they were there, knowing now that these are potentially serious offenses,” OPA Director Andrew Myerberg told The Seattle Times.

During the same news conference at SPD headquarters, Diaz said Seattle police homicide detectives investigated 50 homicides in 2020, 19 more than the 31 homicides investigated in 2019.

Though he noted 2020 was a year like no other, with cities across the country reporting increases in homicides, Diaz said last year’s spike is less meaningful when comparing long-term crime stats. Still, the 50 people killed as a result of homicidal violence represents the highest number in the past 26 years.

Of the 2020 victims, 49% were Black; 60% of the 50 homicides were committed with firearms, Diaz said.

Seattle Times staff reporter Mike Carter contributed to this report.