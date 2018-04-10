After a flag-presentation ceremony by members of a VFW post in West Richland, 28 motorcycles carried precious cargo from Pasco to the Washington State Veterans Cemetery at Medical Lake near Spokane.

PASCO — Since 1948, the cremated remains of Pvt. Felix Nils Olson have been stored at the Lake View Cemetery in Seattle, unclaimed.

But on Friday, Olson, a veteran of World War I, was among 30 veterans honored with taps played in Pasco.

A flag-presentation ceremony was conducted by members from Veteran of Foreign Wars Post No. 12018 from West Richland.

Minutes later, 28 motorcycles roared away from Thunder Alley Motorsports in Pasco, carrying precious cargo on the two-hour ride to the Washington State Veterans Cemetery at Medical Lake near Spokane.

Each motorcycle had its passenger footrests down in honor of their extra “riders.”

Some of the motorcyclists say they can feel the spirit of the veteran with them, said Neil “Stretch” Miller of The Patriot Guard Riders in the Tri-Cities.

The volunteers carried not only veterans, but five mothers, wives and children of veterans with them.

John Hundahl, of Kennewick, has made it his mission to research remains stored for as long as a century at the private Seattle cemetery, which has run out of space.

Hundahl, who is retired from the Army Reserve, is Washington’s coordinator of The Missing in America Project.

When he identifies the unclaimed cremated remains of a veteran or a veteran’s family member, he arranges for interment at a veterans cemetery, often at Medical Lake, Spokane County.

Hundahl has made arrangements for the remains of veterans before, complete with motorcycle convoy.

Most were from the Seattle area, where Hundahl and others have been researching the names on the unclaimed remains at the Lake View Cemetery to find those eligible for veterans interment.

One of the oldest found was Civil War Pvt. Zachariah M. Stucker, who enlisted in the Union Army in 1861.

On April 19, a ceremony is planned at the Medical Lake cemetery for the remains of the 35 veterans and relatives carried there under Washington State Patrol escort on March 30.

It also will honor the remains of 12 others Hundahl arranged to have taken to the cemetery.

The oldest veterans to be honored this month served in World War I.

Many served in World War II, and two served in Korea.

One, Marine Pvt. 1st Class Ortho Vinson Overholson, was awarded a Purple Heart in World War I.

The Walla Walla veterans included Charles McNabb and Mirel Mabry, Marine Corps privates who served in Vietnam; Donald Whitman, an Army specialist who served in Vietnam; and Robert Meyers, an Army private during the Cold War.

From Yakima was Todd Michael Burkhard, who served in the war on terror after 9/11.

Boxes of cremated remains were passed out one at a time the morning of March 30 to motorcycle riders, most of them dressed in black leather and boots.

A Marine took the box holding a World War I Marine.

A Vietnam vet stepped up when the name of one of his comrades was called.

Miller took the boxes for Jane Scherz, who died in 1895, and John Louis Scherz, who died in 1932 at the age of 6.

Jane was the first wife of veteran John Scherz; John Louis was his child.

Hundahl says there is more work to be done.

But the project is in danger of running out of money.

Each birth certificate he orders to help determine if there is a military connection costs $10.

A genealogy team conducts research to confirm a military connection, and the information is submitted to Veterans Affairs.

Donations may be made online at www.miap.us or mailed to Missing in America Project, c/o John Hundahl, 1507 S. Quillan St., Kennewick, WA 99338.