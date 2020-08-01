The coronavirus pandemic led to a smaller than usual Umoja Fest parade, led by the Buffalo Soldiers, in Seattle’s Central District on Saturday.
Following close behind were the Washington Diamonds Drill Team & Drumline and then King County Equity Now.
Participants assembled at 23rd and Union and headed south to Jimi Hendrix Park for an afternoon of speakers and music in a day of unity for Black lives.
