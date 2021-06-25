Get ready for triple-digit weather. The Puget Sound region is in for some scorching temperatures over next few days.

Local city and county officials are offering public cooling spaces for those looking for some sweet chilled air.

With Seattle is one of the least air-conditioned metro areas in the U.S., you might consider cooling down by jumping from one air-conditioned venue to another, or taking a dip at a pool or lake (Remember that waters are still cold!).

Here’s our guide to activities and places that can help you stay cool and beat the heat. Be sure to check back for updates.

King County

Libraries

There’s nothing like staying cool and finding some good reads. Branches of the Seattle Public Library and the King County Library System with air conditioning will be open — including some that are opening for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. Social distancing and masks are still required, regardless of vaccination status.

Seattle Public Library branches

Ballard, Beacon Hill, Broadview, Central, Douglass-Truth, Lake City: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays

Delridge: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays

Greenwood, High Point, Magnolia, Rainier Beach: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; noon to 6 p.m. Sundays

South Park: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays

International District/Chinatown: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays; noon to 6 p.m. Sundays

King County Public Library System branches

Advertising

More than a dozen branches will be open Saturday , with locations and hours available at kcls.org. They’ll be closed Sunday and Monday, however.

Seattle wading pools opening Saturday (12 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Dahl Field, Delridge Playfield, Soundview Playfield, South Park Community Center, Volunteer Park: Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays

Bitter Lake Playfield, East Queen Anne Playground, Lincoln Park, Powell Barnett Park, Van Asselt Playground: Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

Green Lake Park will open July 2: Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

Seattle spray parks opening Saturday (11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily)

Beacon Mountain, Jefferson Park, John C. Little Sr. Park, Lower Judkins Park, Georgetown Playfield, Highland Park, Lake Union Park, Miller Community Center, Northacres Park, Yesler Terrace Park

Seattle beaches with lifeguards (12 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends)

Madrona, Magnuson, Matthews, Madison, Mount Baker, Pritchard, Seward, West Green Lake

Seattle outdoor pools

Mounger (Magnolia Playfield): 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily

Colman (Lincoln Park): 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Seattle community centers and malls

International District/Chinatown Community Center: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday

Northgate Community Center: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Rainier Beach Community Center: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Pacific Place Mall: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Northgate Station: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

Community centers and malls elsewhere

There will be cooling centers in 20 other King County cities, from Auburn to Covington and Renton to Tukwila, with more information available at kcemergency.com.

Day centers for people experiencing homelessness

Community Drop-In Center (Seattle Indian Center): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday.

God’s Lil Acre: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday

Immanuel Community Services: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday

The Salvation Army Jefferson Day Center: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Peter’s Place/Compass Hygiene Center: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday

Urban Rest Stop — Ballard: 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Urban Rest Stop — Downtown: 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sunday.

Women’s Day Center: 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

King County day and overnight cooling center

White Center Cooling Center (206 SW 112th St.): 4 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Wednesday

Senior centers

Central Area Senior Center: 8:30 a.m. to 5: p.m. Monday-Friday

Greenwood Senior Center: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Pike Market Senior Center: 8:20 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily

Senior Center of West Seattle: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Southeast Seattle Senior Center: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Wallingford Community Senior Center: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday



Snohomish County

Snohomish County has a list of over 40 cooling stations online with their location and hours.

Alderwood mall in Lynnwood: Friday, Saturday and Monday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Everett Mall: Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The libraries in Brier, Darrington, Edmonds, Everett, Granite Falls, Lakewood/Smokey Point, Lynnwood, Mariner and Marysville will be open. However, most are at operating 50% capacity.

Arlington City Council Chambers: Saturday to Monday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Family YMCAs at Everett, Marysville, Mill Creek, Monroe/Sky Valley, Mukilteo, Stanwood-Camano: Saturday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Monday and Tuesday 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Senior Centers

Lynnwood Senior Center: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

Monroe Community Senior Center: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Monday; 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

Northshore Senior Center: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Monday

Rosehill Community Center: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Vincent dePaul Resource Center: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Monday

Outdoor spaces

The splash pad at Willis Tucker Park: 11 p.m. to 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Lake or beach parks: Lake Goodwin, Wenberg, Lake Roesiger, Flowing Lake, Twin Lakes, Martha Lake, Kayak Point and Picnic Point

Shady parks include: Paradise Valley, Tambark Creek and North Creek.

Pierce County

Pierce County said free rides to cooling centers will be available from the Pierce Transit Center between Friday and Monday. Different venues in Pierce County will be available each day of the weekend.

Friday

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Tacoma Public Libraries

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. RISE Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Saturday

10 a.m.: Orting Baptist Church, Orting Food Bank, Tacoma Public Libraries, RISE center and South Hill Mall

12 p.m.: Franklin Pierce High School, Keithley Middle School and Church For All Nations Parking Lot

1 p.m.: Fife Community Center, University Place City Hall and Chapel Hill Church in Gig Harbor

3 p.m.: Cooling Center — Puyallup Food Bank, RISE Center

Sunday

10 a.m.: Orting Baptist Church, Orting Food Bank

11 a.m.: South Hill Mall

12 p.m.: Buckley Youth Activities Center, Franklin Pierce High School, Keithley Middle School and Lakewood City Hall

1 p.m.: Fife Community Center, University Place City Hall and Chapel Hill Church in Gig Harbor

3 p.m.: Cooling Center — Puyallup Food Bank, RISE Center

Tacoma’s ten spraygrounds will open on Saturday. The spraygrounds were originally scheduled to open at the start of next month but are opening early due to the hot weather, according to Metro Parks Tacoma.