Get ready for triple-digit weather. The Puget Sound region is in for some scorching temperatures over next few days.
Local city and county officials are offering public cooling spaces for those looking for some sweet chilled air.
With Seattle is one of the least air-conditioned metro areas in the U.S., you might consider cooling down by jumping from one air-conditioned venue to another, or taking a dip at a pool or lake (Remember that waters are still cold!).
Here’s our guide to activities and places that can help you stay cool and beat the heat. Be sure to check back for updates.
King County
Libraries
There’s nothing like staying cool and finding some good reads. Branches of the Seattle Public Library and the King County Library System with air conditioning will be open — including some that are opening for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. Social distancing and masks are still required, regardless of vaccination status.
Seattle Public Library branches
- Ballard, Beacon Hill, Broadview, Central, Douglass-Truth, Lake City: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays
- Delridge: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays
- Greenwood, High Point, Magnolia, Rainier Beach: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; noon to 6 p.m. Sundays
- South Park: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays
- International District/Chinatown: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays; noon to 6 p.m. Sundays
King County Public Library System branches
- More than a dozen branches will be open Saturday, with locations and hours available at kcls.org. They’ll be closed Sunday and Monday, however.
Seattle wading pools opening Saturday (12 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Dahl Field, Delridge Playfield, Soundview Playfield, South Park Community Center, Volunteer Park: Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays
- Bitter Lake Playfield, East Queen Anne Playground, Lincoln Park, Powell Barnett Park, Van Asselt Playground: Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays
- Green Lake Park will open July 2: Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays
Seattle spray parks opening Saturday (11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily)
Beacon Mountain, Jefferson Park, John C. Little Sr. Park, Lower Judkins Park, Georgetown Playfield, Highland Park, Lake Union Park, Miller Community Center, Northacres Park, Yesler Terrace Park
Seattle beaches with lifeguards (12 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends)
Madrona, Magnuson, Matthews, Madison, Mount Baker, Pritchard, Seward, West Green Lake
Seattle outdoor pools
- Mounger (Magnolia Playfield): 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily
- Colman (Lincoln Park): 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily
Seattle community centers and malls
- International District/Chinatown Community Center: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday
- Northgate Community Center: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Rainier Beach Community Center: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Pacific Place Mall: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
- Northgate Station: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday
Community centers and malls elsewhere
- There will be cooling centers in 20 other King County cities, from Auburn to Covington and Renton to Tukwila, with more information available at kcemergency.com.
Day centers for people experiencing homelessness
- Community Drop-In Center (Seattle Indian Center): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday.
- God’s Lil Acre: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Immanuel Community Services: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday
- The Salvation Army Jefferson Day Center: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
- Peter’s Place/Compass Hygiene Center: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Urban Rest Stop — Ballard: 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Urban Rest Stop — Downtown: 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sunday.
- Women’s Day Center: 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
King County day and overnight cooling center
- White Center Cooling Center (206 SW 112th St.): 4 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Wednesday
Senior centers
- Central Area Senior Center: 8:30 a.m. to 5: p.m. Monday-Friday
- Greenwood Senior Center: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Pike Market Senior Center: 8:20 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily
- Senior Center of West Seattle: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Southeast Seattle Senior Center: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
- Wallingford Community Senior Center: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday
Snohomish County
Snohomish County has a list of over 40 cooling stations online with their location and hours.
- Alderwood mall in Lynnwood: Friday, Saturday and Monday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Everett Mall: Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The libraries in Brier, Darrington, Edmonds, Everett, Granite Falls, Lakewood/Smokey Point, Lynnwood, Mariner and Marysville will be open. However, most are at operating 50% capacity.
- Arlington City Council Chambers: Saturday to Monday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Family YMCAs at Everett, Marysville, Mill Creek, Monroe/Sky Valley, Mukilteo, Stanwood-Camano: Saturday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Monday and Tuesday 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Senior Centers
- Lynnwood Senior Center: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday
- Monroe Community Senior Center: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Monday; 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday
- Northshore Senior Center: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Monday
- Rosehill Community Center: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- St. Vincent dePaul Resource Center: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Monday
Outdoor spaces
- The splash pad at Willis Tucker Park: 11 p.m. to 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
- Lake or beach parks: Lake Goodwin, Wenberg, Lake Roesiger, Flowing Lake, Twin Lakes, Martha Lake, Kayak Point and Picnic Point
- Shady parks include: Paradise Valley, Tambark Creek and North Creek.
Pierce County
Pierce County said free rides to cooling centers will be available from the Pierce Transit Center between Friday and Monday. Different venues in Pierce County will be available each day of the weekend.
Friday
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Tacoma Public Libraries
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. RISE Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Way
Saturday
- 10 a.m.: Orting Baptist Church, Orting Food Bank, Tacoma Public Libraries, RISE center and South Hill Mall
- 12 p.m.: Franklin Pierce High School, Keithley Middle School and Church For All Nations Parking Lot
- 1 p.m.: Fife Community Center, University Place City Hall and Chapel Hill Church in Gig Harbor
- 3 p.m.: Cooling Center — Puyallup Food Bank, RISE Center
Sunday
- 10 a.m.: Orting Baptist Church, Orting Food Bank
- 11 a.m.: South Hill Mall
- 12 p.m.: Buckley Youth Activities Center, Franklin Pierce High School, Keithley Middle School and Lakewood City Hall
- 1 p.m.: Fife Community Center, University Place City Hall and Chapel Hill Church in Gig Harbor
- 3 p.m.: Cooling Center — Puyallup Food Bank, RISE Center
Tacoma’s ten spraygrounds will open on Saturday. The spraygrounds were originally scheduled to open at the start of next month but are opening early due to the hot weather, according to Metro Parks Tacoma.
