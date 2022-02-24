Mirroring protests across the U.S. and in Russia, dozens of Seattle residents rallied Thursday to express anger toward Russia’s attack on Ukraine, and grief over the reality of the conflict entering a new stage.

People with personal ties to Ukraine, and those without, gathered shortly after noon on the red brick plaza in front of the University of Washington’s Suzzallo Library, with Ukrainian flags and yellow and blue scarves draped over their shoulders.

They held signs condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin or inscribed with the messages: “Save my country” and “No War.”

After weeks of escalating tensions, Russian troops launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine early Thursday with air and missile strikes, before tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

As Ukrainian military forces fought back and civilians fled, U.S. and European leaders rushed to punish Russia with financial sanctions. At least 137 people, both military and civilians, were killed, and hundreds wounded, in the first 24 hours, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Slava Ukraini!” — “Glory to Ukraine!” — speakers said at the Seattle rally organized by the Ukrainian Association of Washington. “Heroyam slava!” — “Glory to the heroes!” — the crowd responded.

The gathering followed after what had been, for many, a restless night of following the breaking news and calling family members in Ukraine.

Association President Liliya Kovalenko was running on three hours of sleep when she arrived with her husband, Maksym Kovalenko, and their daughter. The couple has been living in the U.S. for about 20 years and have called Seattle home for most of them, she said.

Over the last two decades, the number of Ukrainians in Washington state has risen significantly to become its largest and fastest-growing group of European-born residents, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

At the start of the millennium, less than a decade after the formation of Ukraine and the collapse of the Soviet Union, Ukrainians were one of the three largest groups of European residents in the state, behind those from the U.K. and Germany. As of 2019, they are the largest, growing 69% since 2000 — with 1 in every 5 European residents in Washington state from Ukraine.

During the same period, the state’s population of Russian-born residents rose 22%, making up 12.4% of the state’s residents from Europe.

Liliya’s parents remain in Ukraine in a region near the Polish border, where up until a few days ago, she believed it to be safe enough because of its proximity to Poland.

“But right now there’s no such place in Ukraine that’s a safe place,” she said Thursday.

Adriy Matlak, a priest at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Seattle, has been holding nightly virtual meetings for his congregation, made up of mostly recent arrivals to the U.S., to pray for peace.

Matlak spent Wednesday night calling his brother in London and his mother and in-laws in Ukraine. He said he “slept like a rabbit with open eyes,” by the time he went to bed at 4:30 a.m. — constantly alert to the developing news.

“Unfortunately after 30 years of independence, we Ukrainians are facing the sad reality that freedom is not free again,” he said Thursday.

The issue resounds beyond Seattle’s Ukrainian community, said Mitch Gaul, who helped organize a separate rally Thursday afternoon at Seattle Center for the local Russian-speaking community to stand in solidarity.

The invasion has brought the communities together, he said.

“No adequate human being is pro-war and we would like to have as harsh sanctions as possible to be imposed on people in the Kremlin,” he said.

Yulia Clack, a 29-year-old production designer, clutched two signs at the rally — one yellow and the other blue.

Clack, who moved to Seattle two years ago from Zhovti Vody, a town in central Ukraine, said her immediate family still lives in Ukraine. Her brother is a volunteer, delivering supplies and clean water for soldiers.

Last night he arrived home safely, missing the start of the invasion by just an hour, she said.

“Part of me wishes that I was there because I want to be with my family, but also I’m thankful that from here we can do this and we can raise awareness,” she said.

Liliya worries for her 70-year-old father, who signed up to help with regional civilian defense as many others have already done, according to her husband, Maksym. Their concerns extends to strangers too.

“I’m considering every Ukrainian a brother and sister now, just as important as any of my relatives,” he said.

Ukraine may have gained its independence in 1991, but Russia has repeatedly refused to respect that, Liliya said. The struggles, she said, go deeper and are three centuries old.

“We have our own history, our own language, our own culture, and we want to be Ukraine,” she said. “Not Russia.”

The Ukrainian Association of Washington is collecting donations to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine. For more information, visit uaws.org.

