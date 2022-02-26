Ukrainians in America are tracking friends and relatives on their phones, keeping in touch hourly as the Russian army grinds toward the capital Kyiv while missiles and rockets pound locations all over the country.

As many as 1,000 people stood in the rain beneath the Space Needle on Saturday afternoon protesting the Russian invasion, mostly Ukrainians and Ukrainian-Americans, but with support, too, from other Americans and immigrants from other Eastern European nations.

Many had their phones out as they geo-located parents and siblings and checked texts hourly with a palpable feeling of imminent danger to their loved ones.

A Ukrainian who asked to be identified only by a nickname, “Zhora,” told how his fiancée is trapped in Ukraine, along with his father, mother and sister. His fiancée was booked to fly out of Ukraine on Thursday at 9 a.m. local time to join him for a vacation in Florida. The invasion started at 5 a.m.

“Now instead of in Florida, she’s in Ukraine, making Molotov cocktails,” he said.

Svitlana H., who asked that her last name not be used to protect relatives in Ukraine, said her parents drove to the Polish border, taking two full days to get there.

Svitlana, who hadn’t slept the last three nights, said she felt immense relief when, just two hours before the Seattle rally, she got word that they had made it into Poland.

Yet her husband, who tracks the news through the Telegram social media app, said Saturday will be “very difficult in Ukraine. There will be huge bombing in Kyiv.”

Serhiy Balyuk, pastor at a Ukrainian evangelical church, has two sons in Kyiv in their early 20s. “Putin is bombing Kyiv right now,” he said urgently, pointing to messages on his phone.

Valeriy Goloborodko, honorary Ukrainian consul in Seattle, who has been in the U.S. since 2006, said he was hearing from government contacts that “columns of tanks are moving toward Kyiv.”

The rally was a raucous display of Ukrainian patriotism. Before the speakers, a young man played the Ukrainian and U.S. national anthems on a saxophone as the people sang. Pastor Balyuk led prayers for Ukraine and its people.

The mood was defiant, buoyed by the early resistance to the invasion by Ukrainian forces. Almost everyone interviewed, although expressing fear for their loved ones and extreme worry, nevertheless predicted a Ukrainian victory in the end.

Little girls wore flower garlands in their hair and held anti-war signs. Many attendees waved the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine.

During the speeches, people cheered for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. And there were multiple call-and-response outcries of “Slava Ukraine,” “Glory to Ukraine.”

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett, told the crowd, “We need to stand up for this young democracy.”

He said the U.S. and Western European countries should “cripple Russia’s financial system, its banks, and its leaders, including Vladimir Putin.”

Maria Paramonova, a Russian dissident forced into exile in the U.S. a decade ago for opposing Putin in Moscow, said she is trying to organize Russian-American progressives against Putin and this war.

Russians in her circle, she said, feel anger and shame at the brutality of the invasion.

Roxsoliana Rohovyy, 27, known as “Roxie” to her friends, was born in the U.S. to Ukrainian parents who now live here. She flew to Kyiv on Feb. 5 with her Ukrainian-born husband and two small children. After several flight cancellations, they managed to get on a flight out Feb. 23, the day before the invasion.

Opening the array of photos from the trip on her phone, Rohovyy showed one of herself with her kids on a beautiful bridge in Victory Park in Kyiv.

Another showed her visit to an orphanage on the trip. An ICU nurse who has been fighting COVID for the past two years, Rohovyy and her husband Andrey, who works for Amazon, were planning for a more extended trip later to do Christian missionary work in Ukraine.

She showed a photo taken the morning they left. It was, she said, “the last peaceful sunrise in Kyiv.”