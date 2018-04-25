The Russian Consulate in Seattle was ordered by the Trump administration to cease operations. A State Department official said the government was inspecting the property Wednesday.

Officials with the U.S. Department of State drilled out the lock on a front gate to the former Russian Consulate residence in Seattle’s Madison Park Wednesday morning.

Hidden behind a blue tarp, a person worked for about 5 minutes to open the gate. Then U.S. officials moved on to the residence’s front door, apparently to gain access to the main residence building. They also worked to open a basement door.

The scene unfolding at 3726 E. Madison St. comes a day after Russian diplomats left the residence after being ordered to vacate it last month by the Trump administration. The consulate office in downtown Seattle closed earlier this month.

A State Department official said Wednesday that the government was conducting an inspection of the residence “to secure and protect the facilities and to confirm the Russian government personnel had vacated the premises.”

“Officially the consular general has stopped working,” said Nikolay Pukalov, head of the consular division of the Russian Embassy, who was standing outside the residence, watching and taking pictures. “Of course we feel very sorry about this event because the American public as well as Russian citizens here are left without consular assistance, and that will make things more difficult for ordinary people.”

Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy tweeted Wednesday morning that U.S. “special services are preparing to invade Russian diplomatic property.” The embassy also tweeted that diplomatic personnel left Seattle Tuesday morning for Washington, D.C., and that they locked the residence “but retained the keys” because the facility is “property of Russia.”

US special services are preparing to invade Russian diplomatic property in Seattle @GK_Seattle pic.twitter.com/3j5zZqYoL5 — Russia in USA (@RusEmbUSA) April 25, 2018

That didn’t stop U.S. officials from accessing the property. Three State Department cars were outside the home. Officers with the department declined to identify themselves, but their uniforms read “U.S. Department of State, Diplomatic Security.” Three Seattle Police Department patrol cars also arrived at the scene after drilling began.

According to King County property records, the residence was sold by a couple to the U.S. government in 1994. (The consulate offices in Seattle opened in 1992.)

According to records with the King County Department of Assessments, the “Russian Consulate” has been paying taxes on the property, which was appraised at $3,845,200 in 2017.

Pukalov, with the Russian Embassy, said the U.S. is breaking its own laws in accessing the property.

A State Department official said Wednesday morning that the Russians own the residence but that the U.S. government owns the land where the building sits.

Last month, many people seeking help at Russia’s consulate in downtown Seattle were turned away, hours after the Trump administration announced that the diplomatic outpost would be closed and 60 Russian diplomats would be expelled nationwide as a way of punishing Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in Britain.