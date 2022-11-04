The Korean Consulate in Seattle hosted “Runway to Partnership,” which included a fashion show of hanbok, or traditional Korean clothing, and cultural performances at the Museum of Flight on Oct. 28.

The event celebrated Korean National Day and the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and the United States.

Designer Lee Il-soon presented 40 hanbok designs that ranged from traditional royal style to her modern interpretation.

The show at the museum was the second of three the consulate held in the Seattle area; the others were at the Rainier Club and the University of Washington.

The Museum of Flight show centered around the theme of “the meeting of modern American technology and traditional Korean beauty.”