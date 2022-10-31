Nick Brown, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington, has appointed Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Wilkinson as the region’s election officer ahead of the general election ending Nov. 8.

As a part of the Department of Justice’s Election Day program, Wilkinson will oversee handling of Election Day complaints about voting rights, threats of violence to election staff and election fraud.

The FBI will also have special agents available in each field office to handle allegations of election fraud and abuses on Election Day, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted in a fair and free election,” Brown said in a news release.

Federal law protects against actions like threatening election staff, intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes, or marking ballots for voters without their input.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says reports of violations of the federal voting rights laws can be made by phone at 800-253-3931 or by complaint form at civilrights.justice.gov. The election officer of the Western District of Washington can be reached at 206-553-7970.

In the case of a crime of violence or intimidation, authorities advise calling 911 before contacting federal agencies. State and local police departments have primary jurisdiction over ballot drop boxes and often have faster reaction times in emergencies, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.